Setsoafia, a brave-hearted young lady who was on the Season 8 edition of the famous Ghanaian relationship reality show, Date Rush, has won the admiration of many with her character.

During the live reunion that was held on the night of Sunday, March 12, 2023, it came out that Setsoafia had successfully secured jobs for two of her colleagues on the show.

This emerged after Setsoafia was accused by a colleague named Belinda of getting too close to DKG, another male contestant on the show, instead of focusing on her Date, Nana Black.

However, it turned out Setsoafia got in touch with DKG simply because he had gotten out of job and needed help, which was why he reached out to Setsoafia in the first place.

Despite all her acts of kindness, Setsoafia's date, Nana Black, turned out to be an icon on the show who won the admiration of several other ladies.

During the reunion, Nana Black's official date had a heated exchange with Belinda, who admitted she had gotten very close to Setsoafia's official date and even visited him at his house.

