DKG, a gentleman who was on Date Rush to find love, confessed that he once dated an older woman who was taking care of him

According to him, they both fell out when his girlfriend confronted the older woman and got her angry

DKG advised young men not to date sugar mummies like he did because it is an unpleasant experience

A gentleman who calls himself DKG on the famous Ghanaian relationship reality show, Date Rush, made a confession that is stirring reactions on social media.

In one of his pre-recorded videos before the episode DKG was on, the young man revealed that he became single after breaking up with his girlfriend and his sugar mummy.

According to him, the girl who was aware of the older woman grew jealous and confronted the woman sponsoring his lifestyle even before he started moving with her (the girl).

The woman decided to drive DKG out of her apartment, and he also fell out with his girlfriend.

DKG also used the opportunity to advise all young men to stay away from sugar mummies because it's like imprisonment.

"I won't advise any guy to try it. It's not nice at all. You may get all your money and the good things you want, but it will not give you the freedom you desire," he said.

What Ghanaians are saying about DKG's Date Rush confession

DKG's comments got numerous reactions on social media.

Makafui Y Mawuta said:

Men treat their sugar daughters well but women treat their sugar sons bad . Women always spoil things

Genetics Reginald indicated:

So some of us where we pass?? I heard my mum praying one day that God should protect his sons from sugar mummies. Or that’s the prayer working on us?? Eei

