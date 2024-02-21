A video of Kantanka's latest car has left many people gushing on social media

A Ghanaian man who was allowed to have a feel of the interior of the plush car showered praised on the automobile company

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended the company for manufacturing such as a car

Kantanka Automobile is making a name for itself as one of the fastest-growing automobile brands on the market.

This comes after a video of a Ghanaian man showering praise on the automaker for building a new car that looks like a Bugatti surfaced online.

The viral TikTok showed the man in awe as he was granted permission to sit in the yellow car and have a feel of its interior.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 90 comments.

Ghanaians praise Kantanka

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video showered praise on Kantanka for its latest innovation.

Bherry commented:

I saw this car in Kumasi yesterday

Kobby fresh wan stated:

This one de3 se 40odds go bu

Michael Visa Johnson wrote:

But Kantanta he dey force oo

akosuapokuaahokye reacted:

Kantanka to the whole wiase

EBI GRACE JUNIOR wrote:

I saw this machine at saint John’s , Charlie it was on a very top speed

Angilo_872 added:

Kindly tell me the purpose of this machine ? Is it for flexing or …..kyere s3 I don’t even know

Kantanka CEO says their cars are durable enough to travel to London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Safo Kantanka Junior, said the Kantanka cars are reliable and more than capable of taking part in a trip from Accra to London.

The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, in an interview with TV3, said the vehicles are made to perform well on a variety of terrains.

He was responding to criticisms that his cars failed to be part of the Accra to London road trip because Kantanka did not have cars of the right quality for such a trip.

