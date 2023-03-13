A young lady has left many netizens falling in love after she shared a romantic video of herself and her Obroni lover

In a TikTok video, the lady shared excerpts of the quality time she had with her white lover at various places in Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the video, have congratulated the young lady on finding true love with many urging her not to betray him

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has left many netizens in awe after she flaunted her white lover on social media.

The young lady @frimpomaaaugustina in a video on TikTok was sighted with her Obroni lover having a good time and looking all loved up.

Ghanaian lady shows off her white lover in TikTok video Photo credit:@frimpomaaaugustina/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video further showed another scene where the beautiful Ghanaian and her man had visited the beach and were enjoying nature.

The video which was captioned “My darling” sparked a lot of reactions with many congratulating the lady on finding true love whereas others admonished her not to break the man’s heart.

Ghanaians react to the video

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 6000 likes and 500 comments.

Nana Akua Priscilla

The sisterhood is proud of you

user157840804246:

Please the location okay cause mine will be arriving soon and don’t know where to stay for now

Khadi @680:

Aww we r proud of you sweetheart

borteley24:

surviving the day ampa, peace of mind is the most important thing enjoy babe

Patience Dzigbord536:

This is called peace of mind

Obroni man travels to meet Obroni lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video shows an Obroni man who travelled from his country to meet his lover.

The lady was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her man arriving in the country to be with her.

In the video posted by @vannyandbrad, the lady was standing afar from where she sighted her man and rushed to meet him. They hugged passionately.

Their passionate hug lasted for several seconds, and they also shared a kiss in the 24 seconds video. People passing by watched as the couple publicly displayed affection.

Source: YEN.com.gh