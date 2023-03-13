A pretty Senior High School student is trending after she was captured rapping in school

In a video on TikTok, the young lady amazed other students on the day as she dropped serious rap lines and got the students thrilled by her act

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed delight with her rap skills with many commending and urging her to harness her talent

A young female student has become an internet sensation after a video of her rapping in school surfaced on the internet.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @highschooltv captured the young girl who is a student of Odupong Senior High rapping in the full glare of other students in what appeared to be an entertainment show.

SHS girl amazes young netizens with her amazing rapping skills Photo credit: @highschooltv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lyrics of the young girl’s rap coupled with the beat thrilled the other students who cheered her on and urged her to keep dropping more bars.

Her hand gestures and body movement during the performance sought to paint the picture as though she was a seasoned rapper.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 35,000 likes, 900 comments and 200,000 views.

Ghanaians react to the video of the SHS girl's rap

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young girl with many saying she needs to be supported.

Forget Them:

this is my school ODUPONG SENIOR HIGH

Yvonnetina:

Girl u got punch lines…

mamelo_gh:

Charley she needs more support

olasstybaybay@yahool.com:

she very good

icon 4lfe:

this girl full talented ruff

Ama serwaa:

That’s my school,we are the best

School girl sings AK Songstress ‘Jonathan’ with emotions

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian school girl with perfect acting skills has recently got many internet users massively reacting after a video of her performance to AK Songstress’ ‘Jonathan’ song surfaced on the internet.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @akuaodo2 had the girl in her school uniform reacting with adult emotions as though she was going through a heartbreak.

Her schoolmates were seen standing behind her laughing at how she was acting.

Source: YEN.com.gh