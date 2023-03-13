A young Ghanaian lady has revealed the setback she is faced with in her quest to become a nurse

In a video on TikTok, the young lady who sells ice kenkey said she wanted to go to nursing school right after SHS

Netizens who reacted to the video encouraged her to keep on working hard and not to give up her ambitions in life

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young lady has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after she took to social media to narrate how what she believes is a setback in her quest for success.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @richloveserwaa shared a throwback photo of herself during her days in Senior High School, where she revealed that she always remained optimistic about going to a nursing school.

SHS graduate says her hopes of entering nursing school have failed as she now sells ice kenkey Photo credit:@richloveserwaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

“Me in SHS thinking after I complete am going straight to nursing school”

The pretty lady said her plans, however, have stalled as she now sells works as a street hawker selling mashed kenkey, popularly called ice kenkey, in order to make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Also me selling ice kenkey to survive in order to survive” she made it in the video.

The video, which was captioned “three years and still counting”, has generated a lot of reactions, with many people urging her not to give up on her dreams.

Ghanaians encourage the young SHS graduate and aspiring nurse

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 100 comments.

Raphael Boamah Karik

great effort, keep it up the good Lord will see you true

Afya Rhoda

Everything will make sense one day

ohemaahash2

Hmmm ur even selling kenkey at de age of 19 when I completed I join de security work cos I thought I’ll go back to school buh am still in de house

Network

Never loss hope dear...better days aa coming

Nurse who works as a part-time 'Gob3' Seller opens up on her job

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has been granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh