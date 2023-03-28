A young Senior Hugh School student is trending after he showed his mates he is a good dancer

In a TikTok video, the ATTC student delivered some nice popping dance styles as he wore his uniform

The dance of the young student captivated his mates most of whom joined him in the fun as they danced together

A student of the Accra Technical Training Center decided to release some stress after a hard day's work at school by showing some slick dance moves.

A TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh TikTok showed the moment when the young boy in his uniform was seen looking at a mobile phone when he suddenly handed it over to a friend and decided to exhibit some popping dance moves.

ATTC student shows off nice on campus Photo credit:@attc_ghana0/ TikTok

Mates of the ATTC student look impressed

He then switched his dance style to suit the azonto beat which was being played in the background.

The exciting dance moves got his mates excited as they gathered around him to have more of what he was doing.

Some of them eventually joined him by also displaying that they are good dancers.

Aburi girls student shows nice dance moves in a video

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young student at Aburi Girls' Senior High School became the envy of her colleagues during a gathering to entertain themselves in the Ghanaian establishment.

The young girl wowed her audience with her energetic dances as she took over the roomy dance floor.

She appeared in a brief clip posted on TikTok by HighSchoolTV wearing a white T-shirt over long trousers and matching white shoes.

The pretty dancer was full of confidence while executing her skills to an upbeat song. She eventually went down and performed a series of spirited motions, erupting cheers from her friends.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian boy stunned a gathering of young folks with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show what he's got.

In a video trending online, the young boy is seen in a casual outfit dancing to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

