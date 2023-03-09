A young student at Aburi Girls' Senior High School in Ghana grabbed the attention of her colleagues during a gathering to entertain themselves

She showed confidence as she danced to an upbeat song in a short clip posted on TikTok by HighSchoolTV

After viewing the footage with more than 37,000 views, some people applauded the school for letting the pupils showcase their talents, while others enjoyed her actions

A young student at Aburi Girls' Senior High School caught the attention of her colleagues during a gathering to entertain themselves in the Ghanaian establishment.

The young girl captivated her audience with her energetic dances as she took over the roomy dance floor.

Aburi Girls' student thrills on the dance floor

She appeared in a brief clip posted on TikTok by HighSchoolTV wearing a white T-shirt over long trousers and matching white shoes.

The vivacious solo dancer exuded confidence while executing her skills to an upbeat song. She eventually went down and performed a series of spirited motions, erupting cheers from her friends.

More than 37,000 internet users have viewed and commented on the video. The youngsters' ability to showcase their talents was praised by many.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the video Aburi Girls' student

User4530095097322 posted:

I am happy now Ghana is showing off their talented once love from this side.

@Naa parkurz posted:

Wen will u go to krobogals.

Belindakumah5 said:

Accra Girls are waiting for you guys.

Nicky_nicks posted:

Please, we need you in our school.

AjoMens commented:

This is talent. But you can't compete against St Roses.

User4221380736058

Y'all need to come to kenya. En see how its done....no offense....she is good btw.

Source: YEN.com.gh