A lady who is physically challenged has posted a video of herself cutting vegetables

In a TikTok video, the lady showed a lot of skill and concentration as she cut the vegetables

Netizens who reacted to the video praised her for the great skills shown as she performed her chores

Social media users have gone haywire after a video of a physically challenged young Ghanaian lady with one hand cutting vegetables surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @akosua_joyce was spotted seated with a bowl of vegetables on her lap as she cut them.

The lady who worked with delight and joy written all over her face, had the knife in the amputated left arm while she held the vegetables with her right and sliced them into small pieces.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 500 comments.

Ghanaians react to the young lady's video

The beautiful video which was captioned “vegetable cutting episode, God is wonderful” sparked an emotional reaction from netizens with many commending her for being dutiful.

Others also praised her for showing a high level of focus as she cut the vegetables

@lam_raph49:

You are beautiful, wonderful and special

@mcborngreat1:

Who is this fine babe

@youngsekani3:

please can I be your close friend

@uniolaousman1:

beautiful baby nice one

emmanuelgyamfi237:

how do i like this post multiple times

Source: YEN.com.gh