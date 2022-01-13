A young Ghanaian boy impressed a gathering of young people with his show-stopping dance moves and energy

In a video online, he stole the moment with his effortless show of modern dance steps and great agility

The adorable video of the talented young boy has amassed tons of reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A talented young Ghanaian boy stunned a gathering of young folks with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show what he's got.

In a video circulated widely on social media, the young boy is seen in a casual outfit dancing to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

His impressive balance despite his weight was one of the things that got scores of people heaping praises on him.

Talented Ghanaian Boy Displays Skillful Dance Moves; Stuns Many with His Energy and Agility Photo credit: GhHyper

Source: Instagram

Aside from his balance, he stole the moment with his effortless show of modern dance steps and ability to move quickly and easily.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

While still showcasing his talent, some young men stormed the dance floor to validate his moves, indicating that they were impressed by the boy's skills and agility.

Click to watch the video:

The boy's adorable video is making the rounds on social media and has garnered massive reactions. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the compliments showering accolades on the young dancer.

According to m3lanin_gurl, the young boy danced with a lot of energy.

''E for Energy.''

Samuel Dee said:

''Wow, great moves. He killed it.''

GeeFace commented:

''Good balance and energy. Great dancer for the future.''

Daniel Gee indicated that he could make a career out of it.

''Serious dance moves. Some have made a career out of this. Keep it up.''

Talented GH Student Shows off Stunning Drawings of Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Gilbert Atandoh, a student at Mankessim MA. ''A'' School in the Central Region, has showcased his stunning drawings of famous Ghanaian personalities.

The talented student displayed works of acclaimed Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, KiDi, Famaye, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah Jnr, as well as drawings of the legendary Bob Marley and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview on Range Media, Gilbert Atandoh proudly displayed his works, as he indicated that he can draw anybody once the person takes a seat for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh