Ajagurajah, a famous Ghanaian religious icon, has given an unconventional meaning to the biblical Adam and Eve story

According to him, the concept of a garden with a tree in the middle and apples on it are not literal

Ajagurajah made the controversial statement during an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, a spirited Ghanaian religious icon also known as Ajagurajah, has given a controversial interpretation to the biblical Adam and Eve story.

In an exclusive interview on Adwuma Adwuma with famous comedienne and media personality Felicia Osei, Ajagurajah indicated that the concept of a garden with a tree and apples in the middle are all symbolic.

He explained to Felicia, whose eyebrows were raised, that all of the items mentioned referred to the human body.

He added that the instruction to not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil meant that Adam and Eve should not have an affair.

Ajagurajah's stance did not only cause controversy but stirred reactions when Felicia Osei shared that portion of the interview on her Twitter handle.

Below are some comments that were heaped under the video.

@kwesi_crocs replying to @Osei_Feliciaa indicated:

So if God was not in support of this sex thing in the first place why then did he say we should procreate as much as the sea sand? Am confused any pro to explain things?

@AndyCAT83 indicated to @Osei_Feliciaa mentioned:

Aja The same ‘dua’ was passed on to Adam to eat. How will he explain that part too? Per his logic, it would no longer make sense.

@lord_amaruler replying to @Osei_Feliciaa commented:

So as the Bible described where the tree of good is and all the rivers that surrounds it… 3no dierrr 3y3 nkwasiasem ong

Watch the video below:

