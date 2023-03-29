Robert GH, the lookalike of Ghanaian superstar King Promise, with his other comrades, has announced the release of his new song

The trio were also seen dancing in an eye-catching choreography video they shared on social media

Netizens have been laughing hysterically at the new updates from the lookalikes, while some admired their stark resemblance to the celebs

The lookalikes of King Promise, Kuami Eugene and Mr Drew, have together announced the release of a new song after showing a video of themselves doing a choreography.

In a video on TikTok, one of them, identified as @robestgh, revealed that he was releasing the new song at Dodowa in Accra, as his friends rallied behind him to support the agenda.

The trio are becoming a sensation on social media mainly because they look like the celebrated icons they mimic.

Ghana's celebrity lookalikes Photo credit: @robestgh

Source: TikTok

Below are some thoughts Ghanaians shared after watching the videos of the lookalikes.

@kaywusu19 commented:

E do aaaa I Dey see this thing aaa na e Dey tear me like something. This hood boys just dey walk around with somebody’s identity

nokofiofortheboic indicated:

"If Mr drew is streaming the thing and Gbonyo is inside and everybody wontie m3b3 yi wa pantaign baako"Mr drew look alike so agyimi say eig

Attipah mentioned:

My look alike © ©if you dey read this, you have to know how to draw or else you can't copy me 99

user829039312657 stated:

No body dey vex me pass The king promise guy, €

Drama doll 1 added:

Eiiii modwi mo ho oo.ad3n aaa March April 006

Watch the announcement below:

Watch the video of them dancing below:

Kuami Eugene warns lookalikes to refrain from making money off his hard work and sweat by impersonating him

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene has expressed his worries about potential impersonators that might emerge.

He advised his impersonators to stop doing so in a Kumasi interview on YFM.

According to him, he feels flattered when young people aspire to be like him. However, it is a problem when people take advantage of their likeness to make money.

Source: YEN.com.gh