A lady who travelled to Ghana from an undisclosed foreign country was involved in a heated argument with a trotro mate

In a video that is making waves on Ghana TikTok, the lady ended up reporting the mate to a trotro driver for being charged 50p extra

Netizens could not keep calm after they watched the video, as they were amazed to see the white woman's reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A foreign lady who travelled to Ghana has been spotted in an eye-popping video online after she engaged in a serious banter with a driver's assistant, better known in common parlance as trotro mate.

In a video that was shared on a TikTok handle @yaafila, the grown lady sounded infuriated as she argued with the trotro mate about why he charged her 50 pesewas extra.

During the argument that happened along the Madina stretch, according to the mate, the white lady called a police officer to intervene in the situation.

White lady and mate arguing Photo credit: @yaafila

Source: TikTok

Social media users were amazed to see the clash between the lady and the mate over what is considered to be an insignificant amount of money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Below are some thoughts they shared.

8th June said:

I hope the way the Policeman is ready to help,he will do same when it’s a Ghanaian

yummychick mentioned:

May we never lack data..cos everything is possible in my country

ArshequeGifty stated:

Sometimes it's hurt wen the mates do tatashe take your money... U'll try hard to take ur money back even though it's a small amount

Ruthy Amarkaa Amartey indicated:

Eeeiiii this woman she was my Customer at Accra Mall Game Eeeiiii the way she hard errrrh

Watch the video below:

Video of pretty 'obroni' lady serving as 'trotro' mate causes stir online

Meanwhile, several people are talking about an impressive video of a young white woman driving a private minibus, or "trotro," which is a common term in Ghana.

The young woman is seen crying out for potential passengers in the widely shared video on social media, which YEN.com.gh first discovered.

The car was parked in front of Vienna City in Accra at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle bus stop.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh