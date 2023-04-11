Respected Ghanaian sports journalist, George Addo Jnr has earned social media plaudits after he joined the BBC

The well-spoken journalist, who was formerly working for Joy Sports, announced his new move in a tweet on April 10

His alma mater Presec Legon has celebrated him for chalking up such an amazing feat

Astute Ghanaian sports journalist, George Addo Jnr, is receiving loads of congratulatory messages after it was announced that he had joined the media giant, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The announcement, which has been received as welcome news by his colleagues in the media and sports lovers, has led to people taking to social media to congratulate the former Multimedia Group journalist on his amazing achievement.

As messages of congratulations continue to throng in, the old student association of Presbyterian Boys Legon, a school he attended, has eulogized the intelligent journalist revealing how proud they are of his accomplishment.

The association shared a photo of him and a beautifully designed artwork which reads:

"Congratulations George Addo Jnr on your big move to BBC News"

Netizens react to news of George Addo Jnr joining the BBC

Ghanaians have congratulated George Addo Jnr after he announced that he had joined the BBC.

George Addo Jnr joins BBC

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that George Addo Jnr has been hired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after over a decade of work in his field.

The Joy Sports presenter has years of experience spanning over a decade with Ghana-based Multimedia Group Limited.

Addo joins the list of Ghanaian sports journalists who have worked with the BBC, making history as the only third person after Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Ibrahim Sannie Daara.

