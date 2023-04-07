A Ghanaian lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has emerged as the best PhD graduate at the Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University in Turkey

Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari received a Cumulated Weighted Average (CWA) of 96.69% to earn the title

The educator announced the academic achievement on his Facebook account, which received compliments from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Geochemist Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari began the year on a celebratory note by earning a doctoral degree in Geological Engineering.

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) educator earned a Cumulated Weighted Average (CWA) of 96.69% to clinch the title at the Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University in Turkey.

According to a Twitter post by UMaT, where he works as a lecturer, Sunkari emerged as the Best Graduate Student at Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University.

UMaT GH lecturer adjudged best PhD graduate at Turkey university. Photo credit: Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari.

Source: Facebook

Dr Sunkari announces his achievement

He announced his academic achievement on social media in January, saying he added 36 scientific publications in Web of Science Indexed journals, mostly in Elsevier and Springer Nature journals, during the period.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''I also presented over 35 papers at international scientific conferences in more than 10 countries with several best paper awards. My scholarly works during my PhD have gotten over 530 citations from world-renowned scientists,'' he said on Facebook.

Dr Sunkari thanked ''everyone that supported me in this journey, especially my lovely wife, Kloyobi Mateko Ami. She helped me throughout our academic sojourn in Turkey''.

He expressed gratitude to his PhD supervisor, the PhD Thesis Advisory Committee, the Erasmus Traineeship Supervisors at the University of Lisbon in Portugal, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) for their support throughout his studies.

Netizens trooped to the comments section of his Facebook post to shower him with compliments.

Reactions to Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari's achievement on Facebook

Zaato Warren Paul said:

Congratulations, Dr. We give glory to God. Will link up.

Surikpe Gervase posted:

I am not surprised by your achievements. I remember vividly that when you were about to leave for Turkey for your course, you told me you were interested in teaching and nothing else. You knew what you wanted, and you grabbed it. God bless you.

Awala GH said:

Congratulations, Great man Dr Emmanuel Daanoba Sunkari.

Sampson Nsiah commented;

Congrats, Dr.

Gifty Bomfeh commented:

Congratulations and God's blessings for greater highs. Amen.

Deewill said:

Congratulations. This is God.

Samuel Nana Abokyi posted:

Congratulations.

Geo Nic said:

Congratulations, Dr.

Bruce Nateg commented:

Congrats, my Brother. Best wishes!

Yaa Asamoah reacted:

Congratulations, bro. More Grace.

Zulka Mohammed said:

Congratulations bro.

Kennedy Kilel reacted:

Congratulations Dr for the great achievement. You are inspiring us. May God expand your territories and all the best in your endeavours.

Hearing-impaired Ghanaian lady earns master's from UMaT

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Abayie Acquah, a hearing-impaired Ghanaian lady, graduated with a master's degree from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

During the recently concluded 14th Congregation, the tenacious woman earned a Master of Business Technology Management (MBTM) degree with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 76.80% from the Faculty of Integrated Management Science.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh