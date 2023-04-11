Ghanaian sports broadcast journalist George Addo Jnr has been hired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

He worked as a journalist at Joy Sports with Ghana-based Multimedia Group Limited for over a decade

The media star shared the achievement on social media, where admirers and followers lavished him with praise

Ghanaian sports broadcast journalist George Addo Jnr has been hired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after over a decade of work in his field.

The Joy Sports presenter has years of experience spanning over a decade with Ghana-based Multimedia Group Limited.

George Addo Jnr makes history

Addo joins the list of Ghanaian sports journalists who have worked with the BBC, making history as the only third person after Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Ibrahim Sannie Daara.

''Some Personal News. It’s my absolute honor to mention that I’ve joined the BBC! God is my Strength,'' he announced the milestone on Twitter.

Addo takes to the corporation his years of rich experience as a broadcaster whose brand image is intact.

George Addo Jnr's achievements

The media personality is famous for his top-notch analysis of several big athletic events, including three FIFA World Cups, five UEFA Champions League seasons, two European football championships, and seven Ghana Premier League campaigns, said Myjoyonline.

His clear, distinct, and fascinating commentary on radio and TV got him a three-time contender for the PAV Ansah Communications Award under the prestigious EMY Africa Awards program.

Addo's accomplishments include being accredited to cover three consecutive UEFA Champions League finals in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He was recently named Communications Director of the Coach Hene Sports Club in East Manchester.

Addo started his new job at the BBC in March, and since then, he has frequently filled in as a football reporter on the station's weekend Sports World radio show.

Netizens took to the comments section of his Twitter post to shower accolades on him.

See Addo's post below:

Reactions to Addo's achievement

Felix Romark said:

Congratulations. Mr Solid, The English fireman.

@abrahamseaneke reacted:

Congratulations, well deserved.

@NuhuAdams commented:

Congratulations, Bro.

@NeneMartey

Congratulations, boss man.

@Queendee said:

You deserve it. This is God's work. Congratulations.

