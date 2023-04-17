A Nigerian lady made her wedding an entertaining one as she dazzled many with her fast legwork while wearing a flat footwear

One of her friends in "aso ebi" joined her on the dance floor and made the performance more enjoyable

Many people who watched the video on TikTok said the lady came prepared for the occasion

A beautiful young lady, @babyagu3, has shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady had a plate of eggs in her hands as she made popular TikTok dance moves.

Wedding guests applauded the lady's moves. Photo source: @babyagu3

Bride with calabash of eggs dances

Her fast legwork on the bare floor got applause from the crowd. A lady's voice could be heard cheering her on. The bride abandoned the eggs to dance well.

The event's MC also kept praising the lady. At a point in the video, other people joined her as they sprayed her money.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

zaralawv said:

"When you get married to a TikToker."

Itzfjay said:

"Na only that her friend be her guy ooo others be standing like log of wood If i finally see husband ehn..."

_.valentina said:

"Wetin I go gain if I no like am. congratulations dear."

flourish said:

"If my wife no dance like this we go restart the occasion."

OMIi_EASY said:

"Just dey imagine how my own go be cos my own madness no be here."

onosoroezechrisro said:

"She drop egg for ground e no do her, she con comot her shoes oga get ready for happiness overload in ur marriage."

user6511235452665 said:

"Lol so sweet, when you marry a good dancer no dull moment aswear down!"

Source: Legit.ng