Joyce Blessing has entertained her followers on social media after she danced beautifully in high heels

The talented gospel musician joined a TikTok dance challenge where she displayed slick dance moves

Netizens have showered praises on her for sharing her fun moment with them on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beautiful Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing impressed netizens after she shared a sweet video of herself dancing.

The "Repent” hitmaker in a video on her TikTok page showed she is also a good dancer as she hoped on to an ongoing online dance challenge.

Joyce Blessing impresses netizens with her nice dance moves Photo credit:@unbreakablejb1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wearing a white top and blue jeans, Joyce Blessing danced with joy and energy as she grooved to Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta's viral TikTok song, 'You dey feel the vibe'.

Not even her high heels will slow her down as the mother of three wiggled her waist and delivered one dance move after the other which was in sync with the high-tempo music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the 59-second video had gathered over 6000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the dance moves of Joyce Blessing

Social media in their reactions to the video expressed delight at seeing Joyce Blessing do something that will make her happy.

marthanyarkohofficial stated:

may this smile on your face never fade in Jesus name

Nana Esi Adepa187 stated:

you are one of the real celebrities we have to look up to

Maame1 added:

a whole mood.. you do all mummy.. your falling got me

Adwenpa Henmaa replied:

Such a courageous and gorgeous woman soar high dear

Lady displays nice dance moves

YEN.com.gh previously reported a pretty fair-skinned lady sparked a reaction with her wild and alluring dance moves in a steamy video that has been widely circulated on social media.

The young lady appeared in the video wearing a black skintight outfit that grabbed her flexible body.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, it appears the pretty lady was sending out a message to her haters, as the caption on the clip read:

'Me: When my haters talk about me.'' The lyrics of the song delivered on a jamming tune said ''I go drink water and mind my business''.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh