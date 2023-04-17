A group of pregnant women at a hospital danced with great energy during their maternity session

The pregnant women rolled their waists and moved their hands as a way to make themselves physically fit

People in the TikTok video's comment section said the dance routine would do a lot for their wellbeing

A video shared by @jacarandamaternity has captured the moment expectant mothers who came for their maternity care danced as a form of exercise.

The women's protruding stomachs were in different sizes as they rubbed them and danced with joy. They made sure to roll their waists in the video.

The pregnant women danced with so much joy. Photo source: @jacarandamaternity

Pregnant women dance

The women were also instructed to move their hands during the dance exercise. Words layered on the video read:

"Did you know dancing is important during pregnancy?"

Many people who watched their video prayed that the women would have safe deliveries on their due dates.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 500 comments and more than 12,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Noah The Journalist said:

"Men are not sleeping. Good job gents."

Maribel 1997 said:

"That is a good therapy..some of this women go through tough times behind the curtains..Good job for making them smile."

KababaMmanchester said:

"Now i see i should put more effort."

omodano said:

"Men are really trying."

user9670271862967 said:

"Y'all are going to deliver like the Hebrew women... Can I hear An Amen."

moeanki said:

"Marriage don de hungry me."

DemmyB99 said:

"May God allow you all to deliver safe and sound in Jesus name."

N.G.U.G.I said:

"Oh that's good... I need to do something for my wife to join you."

