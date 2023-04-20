"Excellent Moves": Excited Pregnant Woman in Native Wrapper Dances With Swag, Shakes Baby Bump in Viral Video
- A pregnant woman dressed in a native wrapper has impressed people on TikTok with her excellent dance steps
- The dance video lasted just 33 seconds, but it has been viewed over 670k times by dance lovers on TikTok
- The pregnant lady danced so energetically, shaking her baby bump in a way that got some people scared
More than 670k TikTok fans have viewed the video of a pregnant woman dancing and shaking her baby bump.
Her dance was so energetic and exciting in the 33 seconds video posted by @tinaraemzkayawe.
From the video, it could be seen that her big baby bump wasn't a barrier to her dancing.
A pregnant woman entertains people with great dance
Clearly, the lady is a good dancer, given how she went about her performance with confidence. Standing close to a fence, she moved her body to Broederliefde's I Love You Ft. Fally Ipupa.
She was dressed in a native wrapper around her waist and a white sleeveless top.
The pregnant lady shook her big belly and whined her waist in an energetic manner. Throughout the period she danced, a beautiful smile was plastered on her face, showing she was having a good time.
At the moment, the video has been liked over 37k times on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng