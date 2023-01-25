A confident plus-size lady triggered excitement with her dance moves and curvy look in a video on the internet

She rocked a crop top with thin straps over a fitting skirt that firmly grabbed her figure in the footage shared by Curvy Girls GH

Elsewhere on the platform, another lady, showed off in synchronised dance moves, which gained comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A gorgeous plus-size lady has turned heads with her dance moves and curvy look in a video that raked in views and reactions from netizens on social media.

In the footage chanced on by YEN.com.gh on Curvy Girls GH, she models a crop top with thin straps over a fitting skirt that firmly grabbed her figure.

The plus-size lady proved that a person does not have to be slender to dance. She showed off her eye-catching moves as she jammed to a vibey tune. Her footage gained more than 700 views and reactions from netizens.

A plus-size lady and a slender lady. Photo credit: curvygirls.gh.

Source: Instagram

Video of another lady

Elsewhere on the same platform, another slender lady sporting a white top over tight leggings danced to a Ghanaian song. She flaunted her backside and curvy stature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The videos garnered reactions from netizens, with many gushing over the ladies. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens gushed over the videos of the ladies

3786matt posted:

Love African artwork.

Hov3.89 reacted:

Chocolate.

Jonesfreeman7 commented:

Ho, my God! Too big.

Getmoneyyfam reacted:

That thing huge.

Terrick.vaughn commented:

Looking fabulous.

Mariopaz8 said:

Is so beautiful.

Kenneth9445 shared:

That is a super thick dump.

Saatheguy commented:

Fine babe, we want more.

2023 Wedding: Curvy Bride Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Video

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous bride owned the moment at her wedding with her eye-catching hourglass figure and moves on the dance floor.

In multiple videos spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bride adorned two different ensembles for her wedding. She sported a sparkling dress with glittering stones and a dress matching the outfit of her husband.

In one of the videos, the bride took over the dance floor, where she showed off her dance moves, erupting cheers and approvals from guests. She nailed her moves in a fitting straight dress at the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh