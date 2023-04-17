A video of a confident plus-size woman showing off some nice Azonto moves at a wedding has sparked excitement among netizens

In a video, the lady got all eyes on her to the extent that bridesmaids joined her on the dance floor

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the woman for her nice display on the occasion

A beautiful plus-size Ghanaian woman is trending on social media after a video of her dancing at a wedding went viral.

In a TikTok video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pretty woman who wore a violet dress stole the spotlight during the occasion as soon as she took to the dance floor.

As if she was possessed, the woman wowed everyone present as she danced with energy to Bisa Kdei's popular Azonto Ghost track.

Her confidence was top-notch as she displayed nice azonto moves and miming actions in sync with the high-tempo tune.

Her moves were so captivating that the bridesmaids and some guests at the event gathered around her and cheered her on.

The video which was captioned "Happiness is free" at the time of writing the report had gathered over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to dance video of the plus-size lady

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the woman for entertaining the wedding guests with her beautiful dance moves.

Akosua_linaa stated:

she can dance ooo

deborahahenkorah9 replied:

the lady in violet was a whole vibe

auspi cious added:

I love her dancing styles

Kwame Cashout indicated:

obolo to the whole wiase DONE

Plus size lady shows nice dance moves

