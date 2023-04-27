A trending photo of a mud house was recently shared on social media, and it has raised concerns

A photo of a furnished mud house spotted in a village in Nigeria has surfaced on social media.

The photo captured a well-furnished mud house with a satellite dish mounted on a pole close to the home.

It also had about two solid solar panels placed carefully on the house's roof.

Dexterouz11, who shared the photo via Twitter, said:

"My friend saw this in her village. A mud house with DStv and solar energy on the roof. Why does the owner only enjoy living in a mud house? What's the essence of this."

Man builds fine mud house with N1.3 million

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a short video showing a newly-built mud house has received over 720k views on TikTok alone. The video was posted on the platform on October 18 by a user named Lawrance, who appears to be a building expert.

The video, which lasted about 39 seconds, showed how the house was built from the foundation to the roofing. What made the video more interesting is that Lawrance did not use bricks for the home. Instead of bricks, he used mud and sticks, which were later plastered with cement. TikTok users interested in owning such a house asked how much was spent on it, and Lawrance said it cost about N1.3 million (Ksh386,000).

Lawrance said he does not use bricks because it costs less with mud. The video of the fine house has stunned his followers on TikTok as it has been viewed over 720k times and received more than 11k likes and 251 comments.

