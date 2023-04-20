A video is warming the hearts of online natives as it captures the moment a group of old women were spotted on a bouncing castle

They jumped up and down, enjoying the movement of the inflated rubber structures like children

Social media users are admiring the joy on the faces of the women who appear to be between the age range 60 to 70

A group of old women who appear to be between 60 and 70 years of age is warming the hearts of many social media users.

They were having what seemed like their happiest moment in a long time as they kept jumping up and down on a bouncing castle like a group of children who had no knowledge of life's troubles.

Perhaps, one aspect of the video that also won social media users' admiration was that they all looked very healthy for their age.

Old women happily jumping on a bouncing castle Photo credit: PeopleImages

In the video's comment section, many heartwarming thoughts were sighted by YEN.com.gh. Some of them have been cited below.

@jkimathi56 said:

We should have these ones for adults. A hidden place. They came when I was too old for them.

@dilamakgai mentioned:

VIDEO OF THE WEEK!!!!!!!! WHY NOT..... YESSSSSSSSS aboghirl, they must just learn to jump. Some of us never experienced such, so we need to do this for ourselves and release the things inside.... Love it for them

@Cherish_harmony indicated:

I always said I’d do it-and I did!!! My siblings and I and our partners hired this for the day for our reunion and we had soo much fun!!! The look on my Dad’s face though

