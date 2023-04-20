A dance video involving 3 students from Adisadel College has brought nostalgic feelings among social media users

The trio proved what they are made of after they danced in sync to the mid-tempo tune being played in the video

The amazing dance moves have led many people to praise them on social media

Three students of Adisadel College have evoked memories after a video of them giving some serious dance moves surfaced on the net.

The video which was shot and made with the intent to impress an online audience captured the young students in uniform displaying some sizzling street dance moves.

Adisadel College boys show off nice dance moves Photo credit: @adisco4lyf1

Source: TikTok

As if they were professional dancers for a hip-hop artist, the trio showed off slick krump moves as they jammed to the mid-tempo music.

The energy and passion with which they danced in sync and displayed amazing leg moves made it evident that the 3 boys might be a dance team or have been practising for some time now.

At the time of writing the report, the 21-second video which was captioned “energy” had gained a lot of traction and praise from netizens.

Watch the video below:

