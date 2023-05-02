Ola Girls: 6 Students Dance Beautifully To “Morning Stress” Song By D-Jay, Video Warms Hearts
- A video of OLA Girls students dancing and displaying some sizzling dance moves has raised eyebrows
- The six students danced with energy and swag as they performed to one of the trending TikTok songs
- Netizens who reacted to the video praised the students for their entertaining dance moves
Students of OLA Girls Senior High School(SHS) have earned admiration on TikTok after they entertained their audience with some nice dance moves.
The video that has gone viral showed the six students in their white tops and green tracksuit trousers jamming to Morning Stress by D-Jay
Apparently, they visited Notre Dame Girls Senior High School to perform as part of an SRC week celebration.
The girls proved that they were good dancers as they dazzled their audience and kept them entertained with some amazing formation dance moves.
The way they moved with ease made it evident that they had been practising the dance moves for some time now.
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media who thronged the comment section heaped praises on the girls for their moves, while also others praised their energy.
kayaan_couture reacted:
the lady with the bandana is dances well paaa
Charity Nana Akwea added:
The lady in the middle of first row
princessomah7 replied:
the gal with a scarf on her got de moves very well
