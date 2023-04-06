A beautiful video of a student of Kumasi Academy student showing her impressive dance moves has melted hearts online

The young girl showed that she is a good dancer as she joined the viral TikTok dance challenge

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the student for her amazing display on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A student of the Kumasi Academy has impressed netizens with her dazzling dance moves as she joined the viral TikTok dance challenge.

The short clip showed the young student in her school uniform standing in the middle of the road where she jammed to Arya Starr's Stability hit song.

Kumasi Academy student joins viral TikTok dance challenge Photo credit: @adoma_aah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Just like other TikTokers, the teenager exuded confidence as she exhibited slick leg moves and amazing body swerves to prove a point that she also got it.

The 22-second video had the girl displaying one dance move after the other until she eventually stopped with the excuse that her actions were attracting the attention of passers-by.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 12,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance moves of the Kumaca student

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young student for her impressive dance moves and her neatness.

Nana kofi junior stated:

Wow so beautiful and please follow me too thanks

Born rich replied:

Wow my Beautiful angel no how to dance paa ooo

user5454772942909 added:

I really like ur moves but plz put in more energy okay

Another person also wondered whether it was necessary for her to dance in her school uniform.

pretty girl243 indicated:

is it by force to dance in ur uniform

St Louis Student shows off impressive dance moves

YEN.com.gh previously reported that another female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

The young student danced to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's Sability song in the video, where she changed into multiple outfits.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the young girl dancing with enthusiasm and energy like a professional.

She appeared like someone who could take dancing as a profession.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh