A video of the pretty Ghanaian nursing student dancing while at work has left netizens gushing

The young lady in the video displayed sizzling dance moves as she joined the Maa Linda challenge

Netizens who reacted to the video have also showered praise on the lady for her nice display

A beautiful Ghanaian nursing student has proven to be a good dancer after she thrilled peeps to have nice dance moves.

A video that has since gone viral, spotted the pretty lady, apparently during vacation practicals dancing beautifully to one of the trending TikTok songs.

Nursing student dances nicely in TikTok video Photo credit:@abena_pinky2/TikTok

The captivating video had the lady whine her flexible body with passion and energy as if she was participating in a dance competition.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked 400 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians gush over the nice dance moves of the fine nurse

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for how well she danced.

kyeraa68 Eunice reacted:

vacation practicals

TheOilMan replied:

Perfect

Two nurses show nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two beautiful Ghanaian nurses have impressed netizens after a video of them displaying some amazing dance moves went haywire on the net.

The video on TikTok began with one nurse in her uniform dancing beautifully as she vibed to D Jay's Morning Stress tune, which has now become a trending TikTok song.

Eager to prove a point, the beautiful lady danced close to the camera as she swung her arms in sync with the danceable tune. As she kept on dancing, another nurse joined her as they formed a partnership and displayed nice formation dance moves

Midwifery students wow peeps with nice display moves

Also, four beautiful Ghanaian midwifery students also gave netizens a glimpse of how well they can dance.

A video on TikTok showed four beautiful young ladies in student uniforms displaying astounding dance moves in an online challenge.

The quartet did not disappoint their audience as they displayed some trending TikTok dance moves, with each of them taking turns to display some freestyle moves.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered massive reactions in the form of likes as over 15,000 people had given thumbs up to the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh