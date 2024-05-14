Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after photos of Ga Mantse's wife surfaced online

It was revealed that she hails from the Ashanti Region, with details of the Ga Mantse father also being made known

Many people who reacted to the post remarked that the wife of the Ga Mantse was very beautiful and a good match for the husband

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, is again in the news after a photo of a wife surfaced online.

The post that was shared by a Facebook user, Saeed Firdaus, had the photo of the Ga Mantse draped in white cloth on one side with the photo of his beautiful wife on the other side.

Ga Mantse's pops up online Photo credit: @Saeed Firdaus @Opemsuo Radio Facebook

Source: Facebook

Another post by the Ashanti Nation on X page also revealed that the wife of Ga Mantse is an Asante who hails from the Ejisu.

The post also provided information on Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, the late father of the Ga Mantse.

"The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is married to an Asante woman from Ejisu (The Queen's City).

"His father, Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, was the Former Dean of the Faculty of Environment and Development Studies and Head of the Department of Architecture, KNUST," the post read.

The post about Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's wife puts to bed concerns as to whether he was married.

Ghanaians react to the disclosure

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video.

George Obeng commented:

oh wow she fine oooo, the man ankasa he fine paaa

Randolph Amoabeng stated:

Rich culture in Ghana

Pual Kwaku added:

So meaning if Ga Mantes pass away, automatically his son ascened the throne as Ga Mantes.

Eric Owusu Antwi added:

Such a handsome man

Okonore Yaa Asor commnted:

Good morning menua Asantenii

Adjei Simon remarked:

Beautiful

Ga Mantse and entourage make a grand entrance at Manhyia palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II got all eyes on them at the Akwasidae festival.

The video on X showed the moment Ga Mantse and his entourage, clad in white cloths, entered the Manhyia Palace with pomp and pageantry.

Amid singing and dancing, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was ushered to the ground in a style befitting his status.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh