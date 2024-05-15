Mother of the one-year-old boy, Ace Liam, who currently holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest artist, has been speaking on his son's achievement

Speaking in an interview, she revealed that it took meticulous adherence to the GWR protocols for the son to attain his achievement

While expressing her excitement over the great news, she indicated that plans were underway to put the young boy on the global map

Mother of Ace Liam, the one-year-old Guinness World Record breaker, has shared some insights into his son's latest achievement.

In an interview, Chantelle Eghan stated that meticulous planning and adherence to the rules ensured his son emerged victorious in his quest to break the old and make a new record.

She admitted that although some of the protocols were quite difficult to follow, they ensured strict adherence to them since they earnestly wanted to make the record.

"Not to brag but I think we left no rule unturned. There are even rules that are hidden in other rules and it was tough but at the end of the day we made it," she said.

Previous GWR attempts disqualified due to non-adherence to rules

Ace Liam is not the only Ghanaian who has attempted to break the Guinness World Record. There have been previous attempts. However, most of these attempts were foiled due to non-adherence to protocols.

For instance, Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was disqualified in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon due to non-adherence to rules.

Ghanaian cook Chef Faila was also disqualified for the same reason despite cooking non-stop for more than 227 hours.

Guinness World Records celebrates one-year-old Ghanaian boy as he sets new world record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Guinness World Records has celebrated Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a little Ghanaian boy who has inched his name into history books after becoming the youngest male artist in the world.

Ace Liam set an enviable record at one year and 152 days old after breaking American Dante Lamb's record set in 2003 at the age of three.

