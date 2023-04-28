A video of some students dancing with zeal as they joined a viral TikTok trend has left many in awe

The kids proved to the teacher despite studying hard they are abreast of the trending dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the dance moves praised the kids for their nice display

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some students of a basic school in Ghana have gone viral after their captivating dance moves surfaced on the internet.

In a trending video, the students who were spotted in the front of a classroom joined a TikTok dance challenge where they proved that they could also boogie.'

Young students show exciting dance moves Photo credit: @mannerzfrank205/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Not minding that their teacher was present, the young students took to the dance floor as they danced with passion as if it was a dancing competition.

The students took turns to prove what they could do as each of them danced with energy and displayed one dance move after the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The 55-second video which was captioned "These students will kill me" had gathered over 19,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the dance by the young kids

Netizens who reacted to the post praised the kids for the nice display with others singling out the last kid for special commendation.

NanaAfya reacted:

The last boy was made in Ghana, Kantanka robot

Evelyn replied:

the last bi world campion dancer becos eiii hmmm

Melody added:

Slow mo mu infinite they are doing great Teacher and students show nice dance moves

Teacher dances with his students

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian teacher has got netizens gushing after a video of her dancing with pupils in her class went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment the teacher stood before the class with her hands wrapped around two pupils.

Looking visibly excited, the pretty lady started to show off her dance moves as Lucky Mensah's famous tune, “Bottom of my heart”, began to play in the background.

Kumaca student shows nice dance moves

Also, a student of Kumasi Academy also proved she is a good dancer after she impressed netizens with her amazing dance moves as she joined the viral TikTok dance challenge.

The short clip showed the young student in her school uniform standing in the middle of the road where she jammed to Arya Starr's Stability hit song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh