A self-assured female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her charming dance moves

She captured herself performing to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's Sability song while displaying her sartorial selections

Her footage, which gained over 25,000 views and more than 40 comments from netizens, had many compliment her moves

A confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

The young student performed to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's Sability song in the video, where she changed into multiple outfits.

St Louis student dances like a true performer

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, she dances with enthusiasm and energy like a professional. She appeared like someone who could take dancing as a profession.

Pretty St Louis SHS student dances in video. Photo credit: Hildaamasakyi.

The teenage dancer moved her arms and legs while performing, flashing a smile that could make quickly warm hearts.

When she danced in uniform, she gave the impression that she was most happy to become a performer.

Her video generated over 40 comments and more than 25,000 social media views, with many praising her moves.

Reactions to video of St Louis girl

@user3165735232334 posted:

St Louis all the way I like that. No challenger.

@_.Bella commented:

The power of Green

@zuweiraadams0 reacted:

St louis the school of distinction.

@Sally Ayinbomah said:

You didn't add the chapel cloth and outing dress.

@user6161177649501 commented:

Lovely baby. Wow, good job.

Source: YEN.com.gh