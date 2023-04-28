A beautiful young mom and her daughter have left many people in awe after a video of them dancing went viral

In a viral on TikTok, the two danced with energy as if they were practising for a competition

Netizens who reacted to the video have praised the ladies for the nice display on TikTok

A pretty Ghanaian mother has proven that she is still young at heart after she dazzled netizens with slick dance moves as she joined her daughter for a TikTok online challenge.

The video which has since gone viral began with her grown-up daughter who wore a white crop top and tight blue jeans entertaining her online audience as she danced effortlessly and with swag to one of the trending TikTok songs.

Young mummy and daughter dancing Photo credit:@itz_reena_1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young lady danced with energy and passion as she displayed captivating leg and swerve moves.

Her dance was so enticing that her mom joined her midway to prove to her that she also got moves.

The duo formed a dance team as they displayed some amazing formation dance moves and jammed in sync with the fast tempo tune.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to formation dance moves by the mother and her daughter

Netizens who watch the video were full of praise for the mother and her daughter with many praising them for how well they danced.

Blessing replied:

We want more of this

tinamaccarthy commented:

I love how you dance effortlessly

Quarhme Binda replied:

Periodtt!!!u had your energy from her lol

