A beautiful moment of two pretty Ghanaian nurses dancing at work has melted hearts on the internet

In a video on TikTok, the ladies danced with glee as they partook in the viral TikTok challenge

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the duo for their beauty and nice dance moves

Two beautiful Ghanaian nurses have won the admiration of netizens after a video of them displaying some amazing dance moves went haywire on the net.

The video on TikTok began with one nurse in her uniform dancing beautifully as she vibed to D Jay's Morning Stress tune which has now become a trending TikTok song.

2 pretty nurses join viral TikTok dance challenge Photo credit: @akuaherna360/TikTok

Eager to prove a point, the beautiful lady danced close to the camera as she swung her arms in sync with the danceable tune.

As she kept on dancing, another nurse joined her as they formed a partnership and displayed nice formation dance moves

The ladies who were at work danced with glee and joy on their faces making it obvious that they had been rehearsing the dance moves for some time now.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dancing video of two nurses

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the ladies for their impressive dance moves and also for having a nice rapport.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 views.

owusuernestantwi replied:

You’re pretty, let’s be friends

Tony added replied:

Looking great hun

Source: YEN.com.gh