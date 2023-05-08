A smart kid performing as a hypeman at a wedding ceremony got many people's attention at the event

Without minding that people were looking at him, the kid "thickened" his voice to sound older than he was

Among many people who watched his video were some who said they would like to reach the boy and help him

A short video shared by @mcfreshtv showed a young albino performing well as a hypeman at a wedding ceremony.

With a mic, the boy sang confidently like an adult as wedding guests stopped briefly to look at him. They were amazed.

People said they would like to meet the young hypeman. Photo source: @mcfreshtv

Smart albino boy at wedding

Seconds into the video, a woman came towards him and sprayed the kid with money. His performance was sterling.

TikTokers who watched the video said the kid needed to be helped so he could maximise his skill.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

Some of the reactions below:

Ite Ego said:

"Omo this guy dey good ah swr."

isah said:

"Aswear this boy better pass that other boy wey dey shout say him dey hype."

Titilope10897 said:

"Omoh see talent . make God bless you darling."

Uc Nation D Nation said:

"This guy go de see 20 naira as 1 dollar."

Chibueze said:

"Omo ehh,,the boy good,,,he need strong back up."

MINAJ said:

"You go think say na joke EM no know where the people stand em just face one side."

mike said:

"I need to get to that boy."

user7950537552738 said:

"I go fit pay this guy if I invite am to hype for my party so?! chai. u good."

fivefiger5 said:

"I love the boy but he need to cool down and feel the music."

stranger said:

"Nice. But let kids be kids."

user4729056810442 said:

"I met this guy at benjax makurdi trying to ask for his phone number for more help, but he said no phone."

