A short and funny video showing the moment two grandmas quarrelled in the same compound has gathered views

The grandmothers tried to verbally outmatch themselves while arguing and making gestures to show their anger

Many TikTokers who watched their videos said they must be best of friends and it is better no one interferes in their issue

A short video showing the moment two old women argued and quarrelled has stirred funny reactions on social media.

With just some metres away from each other, the women hurled words at each other. One even called the other a witch. However, their bone of contention was unclear, and many found their compound squabble funny.

Grandmas in wrappers exchange words

At one point in the clip shared by @bazookamoney11, one of the women went close to the other, and her partner dared her to slap her. As little fights always go, they continued trying to out-match each other with name-calling.

Many people who reacted to the video said the two grandmothers must be friends with the way they spoke to each other.

As of this report's writing, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Promzy1800 joked:

"Them don get issue for coven."

TESSY said:

"Tomorrow na two of them go still sit-down share fried fish... Waka go meeting come back together make no body put mouth oh."

Emmanuel Odunga said:

"They are two best friends oh. They just have misunderstandings."

AUNTY MARINA said:

"God bless us with money to build a better house for our parents."

cmark0254 said:

"I swear they're good friends go and find out."

Cherish said:

"Them know themselves na the same club them dey."

queen Mira said:

"Warri , Benin and ph grannys nothing una wan tell me."

chubby vee said:

"The other woman holding Stick is rugged."

opanugayetunde said:

"The short grandma skin is glowing."

Sophia said:

"That mama wey wear blue get mouth ooo."

slimtomiwa said:

"Gen Z as a grandma."

