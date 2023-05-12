An adorable kid went viral when he did an epic dance accompanied by his impressive sound effects

People were entertained as they watched the kid passionately bust moves that reminded someone of the Zion church

Online users were in tears over this adorable cutie, and many commented to praise his energetic performance

A video of a child dancing was a viral hit. The kid was using all his might which caught many netizens' attention.

A young kid was a viral hit for making his own music and dancing his heart out. Image: @sihledlamini8

Mzansi TikTok users were happy to sing the toddler's praises. People remarked on how rhythmic the baby was.

TikTok of tiny dancing is a hit

@sihledlamini8 posted a video of the cutest child stomping like Zion churchgoers to make a rhythm with his mouth. The child's acapella-style dance routine was all the rave:

Netizens howling over kid's talent

People enjoy seeing children dance their hearts out. This one was a hit, as he did not even need a beat to help him.

gosh984 commented:

"Khuphuka lapho penguin."

Sindiswa Ayanda commented:

"Anini ngihleka."

owaminellyyende commented:

"Ingibele mfana"

BhekieAyabonga commented:

"Kudlaliwe ngomshana."

Zenkocy24 commented:

"Mnikeni amanzi aphuze bethunana."

