A fish seller stole the show at Dome Market during the mother's day special on Onua Showtime with McBrown on May 11, 2023

She took to the stage to display incredible dance moves and this got the other traders present for the show, applauding her

Many people claimed she was pregnant looking at her bulging tummy, while others admired her moves

A fish seller was the star of the moment during Onua TV's mother's day special on Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime with McBrown, which was aired on May 11, 2023.

Fish seller allegedly with child displays fire moves

In the video, she was seen wearing a fitted sleeveless dress.

The dress had a cut on the left thigh that flaunted her fine legs. Her hair was styled in cornrows as the ends hung across her back.

With her bare feet, she danced with so much joy and energy as she moved to the sound of the beat.

Watch the full video of a fish seller displaying incredible dance moves.

Ghanaians share their views of the fish seller's dance moves

Many people came to the conclusion that the lady was pregnant considering the fact that she showed a protruding belly while displaying her fire dance moves.

See selected comments from Ghanaians who watched the video and had something to say about it:

empressmeiya21 said:

Wieis she pregnant because ai

frimpskay.media stated:

She Dey carry pregnancy dance like this. Woow! Or it’s natural tummy?

rbb_wicked23.0 said:

Dome never disappoint the gobe seller ein kidd turn dancer

ephe_2fitness remarked:

Pregnancy with energy

viviangertrude37 commented:

Charlie no bi small thing der oo

_mhizdiana_1 stated:

Is she not pregnant?

mabelwilliam104 stated:

Eiiii! this girl omg she never changed. From jhs till now

anitaasamoah12 said:

Ahhh she is pregnant ooo

