Spiderman Suii, a Ghanaian man who roams the streets of the UK in a Spiderman costume, has gone viral on social media

This comes after one of his videos which was captured at night, saw him crawling and running around in his costume

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned his actions in the video

A Ghanaian man who dresses like the famous cartoon and movie character Spiderman who goes by the name Spiderman Suii caused a stir on social media with his video.

Ghanaian man dressed in Spiderman costume in the UK. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom @spiderman_suiii

Source: Instagram

Spiderman Suii cracks ribs of Ghanaians with his video

The young man based in the UK caused a stir on social media after one of his videos went viral.

In the hilarious video, he was sighted in his Spiderman costume, roaming the streets abroad.

He was seen running, crawling on the floor like the famous superhero who went about saving lives.

He covered up his crotch by wearing shorts and his feet by wearing white sneakers. he had a black bag hanging across his chest that contained his items.

The person who captured the moment was heard cheering him on as he displayed his moves on the street.

Below is a video of the Ghanaian man dressed in a Spiderman costume in the UK.

Ghanaians react to Spiderman Suiii's video

Many Ghanaians who commented on the video busted out into serious laughter as they filled the comment section with lots of laughing emojis.

Others also claimed his actions would get him deported from the UK to Ghana if he continued.

wdopesta said:

Wei… as people dey break records. Soon to be featured in movies?

amosnyame stated:

We go see nor dey deport um

justme_joy22 stated:

Gyimie saaa

_dfw.ona_ commented:

spiderdog

