A thick tall albino lady displayed fire dance moves on her official TikTok page

Wearing a bucket hat to cover apart of her face, she turned her back and began to shake it with all seriousness

Many of her fans were elated after watching the video as they expressed their unending love for her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A plus-size albino dancer Lally Madia returned to TikTok with a bang as her new dance video excited many of her fans.

Plus-size albino dancer Lally Madia displays fire moves in the video. Image Credit: @lallymadia

Source: TikTok

Lally Madia's dance video

She started dancing with her front view facing the camera as she walked to the centre of the living room.

She slowly turned sideways as she made hand gestures in the air. When she eventually turned her back to face the camera, she began to shake her bum vigorously.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lally Madia's outfit

She wore a tank top tucked into her long skirt that had a cut on both sides.

Wearing a bucket hat, she covered her face as she went ahead to dance with confidence.

Watch the dance video below of Lally Madia.

People comment on her dance moves

Many people who follower her page were excited when she updated her official TikTok page with the video.

They spoke about how much they loved her, while others admired her dance moves.

See selected comments from under the post below:

davidadams708A said:

beautiful woman beautiful dancing!!!

sifiso commented:

Would you marry me

litkanyama stated:

daily crush

just for funny stated:

I wanna marry u

okure simon stated:

champion bubbler

napoleon peters remarked:

You've got a wonderful physique & you can dance very well, you are good to go

Tshidiso Jeffrey Pul stated:

I will never stop loving you ❤️

Rodgers Rodgers936 remarked:

I liked your dance baby girl

aboud said:

i love you so much

havesxme_tee stated:

Happy to have you back, missed your videos.. when will you post on twitter?

{ }✓ said:

hips dont lie

Plus-size albino lady displays fire moves in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous albino lady with the TikTok handle @lallymadia made a video that showed her dancing.

She danced with much joy as amapiano beats played in the background. She hinted that she was back on social media as she captioned the video,

"I'm back".

She was wearing fitted jeans and a small top which showed off her curves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh