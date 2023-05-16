Ghanaian-born British boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has caused a stir with his workout and recovery video

The medalist shared a video of himself standing in cold water and enduring the intense cold, which could be seen in his facial reaction

His fans eulogised him and motivated him to keep pushing hard for his goals, while others talked about their pride in seeing him succeed

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, known as Freezy Macbones, has caused a stir with a video of himself recovering from training as he prepares for his upcoming boxing fights.

In a video shared by Freezy on her Instagram, he walked towards a black tub from the popular Cold Tub Club and slowly dipped his legs into the cold water, which covered his toes to his thighs.

The boxer, who has been seen training with Nigeria's champion, Anthony Joshua, having fun and training together in the UK, fumed and seemed to have been feeling the effects of the cold water in his legs after he totally immersed his body into the bath leaving his head outside for fresh air.

Watch Freezy Macbones' video below

Fans of Freezy reacted to his recovery video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Freezy's video with funny comments about how he looked while dipping his legs in the cold tub

alex_doomsday_lainex commented:

Brother, you looked like you could inflate a car tire with those breaths! ️ The key, my brother, is don’t think don’t dip your toe to see how cold it is

boxingbarry commented:

It ain’t easy being Freezy

jay_asolo commented:

How many minutes was that 30 minutes? No, 1 minute I’m crying

mantse_uno commented:

If you can't breathe, I beg speak Twi, you'll be fine

cristianvalencia00 commented:

I am a huge supporter of Freezy! But that was embarrassing! So many young guys jump in the ice bath, no problem!

Freezy shares the results of his boxing match

