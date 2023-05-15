A video shows students from a South African school making a huge gesture to their beloved teacher

Online users were moved as they watched the children put a lot of effort into marking their teacher's birthday

The video received lots of love from people who watched the video and saw the bond between the man and his class

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A teacher went viral on TikTok because of his pupils. The young man had people raving about him after he got showered with love from his students.

A South African educator got an unexpected celebration from a student for his birthday. Image: @nkululekosparkspotter

Source: UGC

This sweet clip got over 150 000 views on the short-form video platform. People were touched by the educator who was in their feels over the gifts.

School teacher speechless over birthday surprise in class

A video by @nkululekosparkspotter shows this man arriving at his classroom to find something unexpected. In the clip, his students presented him with a cake while singing. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens moved by teacher being touched by surprise

People were convinced that the teacher was humble since he stood in disbelief over the birthday surprise. Netizens enjoy seeing the connection between teachers and their students. People commented with compliments on the South African educator.

user7198326815971 commented:

"That lady who organised with kids. she is an amazing teacher and a great collegue as well"

Nande commented:

"This means that you are doing something right and you are playing an important role in these kids life. We need teachers like you."

Pammy Msuthu Maduna commented:

"Yoooo he felt so emotional "

Mia012gp commented:

"Dear teacher you are appreciated " oohhh this is amazing."

Sandra Sibanda commented:

"Who's chopping onions kanti my eyes.. I can’t deal."

Sbukosethu Mncwango commented:

"Dude who chopped the onions "

Langela Ndumiso commented:

"Yho this teacher. down to earth "

Adorable video of Ghanaian teacher doing a formation dance with students goes viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a handsome Ghanaian teacher has been applauded on social media after a video of him and his students dancing surfaced online.

In the short video posted on Facebook, the pupils lined up and had much fun dancing with their teacher.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for building a friendly bond with the young students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za