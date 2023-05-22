Mzansi is a spectacular place, and this funny video reminded people of our beautiful diversity

TikTok user @coachshakes14 taught his white technical director to dance to amapiano

Seeing this sweet clip left many people laughing while they beamed over our Rainbow Nation

Ah, our Rainbow Nation is beautiful! A video of a Mznais man teaching his white technical director how to groove to amapiano left many people laughing with hearts filled with pride.

TikTok user @coachshakes14 taught his white technical director to dance to amapiano, and the man delivered. Image: TikTok / @coachshakes14

Amapiano is a proudly Mzansi genre that has put us on the map for many different reasons. Being able to throw at least one move to the beat should be mandatory for all SA citizens.

TikTok video of man showing white technical director how to dance to amapiano goes viral

TikTok user @coachshakes14 shut down the challenge with a video of him and his white technical director grooving to amapiano. This moment is invaluable in many ways, which is why it has gotten over 386k views.

While the man was a little stiff, we had to give him an A for effort. Take a look:

Mzansi lives for this level of unity among our people

What a moment! Seeing races come together like this is what Mzansi is about. While the man could use a few more dance lessons, people clapped for the unity seen in this clip.

Read some of the comments:

Tsholosefara said:

“This dance is going to be the death of us. I'm telling you ”

Tebzmo said:

“He should be my dance partner I can't even lift a foot. This dance looks easy, but, yoh!”

Funo_Mash said:

“Come and teach me, hawo, I swear I won’t embarrass you again ”

sylviatshabalala7 said:

“Mzansi, my beautiful country, I like it.”

Miss L said:

“He's better than me ”

Ngwanabokgatswantswa said:

“the body is moving ”

