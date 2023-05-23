A father could not stop laughing when he heard that his 23-year-old daughter wanted to get married

The whole family was surprised as the man burst into laughter and went on his knees as his way of processing the news

Many TikTokers who watched the video of the man's reaction said he probably thought the lady could not handle marriage responsibilities

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A pretty 23-year-old lady shared a video that captured her father's funny reaction when she told him she would be getting married soon.

The man fell on his knees with his head between his palms as he laughed hard. He could not stop laughing for several seconds.

The man laughed hard in reaction to his daughter's news. Photo source: @bluechechile

Source: UGC

Father laughs at daughter's marriage news

When he stood up, he continued laughing. It was as if he never believed what his daughter (@bluechechile_) said about marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady in the video description said that her dad's laughter had nothing to do with her behaviour or cooking skills. The clip stirred mixed reactions from people.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Keaorata said:

"He has no faith in you."

Tokelo said:

"No trust in your romantic abilities."

KingDee said:

"I bet you can't cook, clean."

Zintle said:

"Literally my dad, he once told me 'if anyone paid lobola for you, I wouldn’t spend a dime of that money coz they would be back for it in no time'."

KaraboP said:

"He's more worried for the husband."

Mokerenki Moabelo said:

"He’s gonna laugh like this when the uncles are at the gate."

Nomonde Cricy said:

"Lol he will probably laugh at the groom as well."

Phumi Magade said:

"That 'wooo' after throwing himself on the couch was 'she is gonna be someone’s else problem now'."

Lindokuhle Langa said:

"His actually thinking how is my son in law going to survive."

Lady meets her oyinbo hubby online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful young lady shared a video of herself and her handsome oyinbo lover. She revealed that they both met on a dating app.

The lady, @benithemia, said the lover bought her a car two weeks into their relationship. Later, he proposed at a time both of them never knew she was already pregnant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng