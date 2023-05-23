"I Earn GH¢275 per Hour and GH¢38K Per Month": Lady Who Works as a Nurse in Canada Reveals Her Salary
- A lady who is a nurse in Canada has opened up about how much she earns hourly, monthly and yearly
- TikTok user, @aloine86 posted a video telling people how she works 36 hours a week to earn a living as a nurse
- She explained to her followers that she earns GH¢275 per hour, GH¢38,000 per month and GH¢443,011 per year
A lady has opened up to her followers, revealing how much she earns as a registered nurse in Canada.
In a video posted on her TikTok handle, @aloine86, she explained that she has one year of experience.
She said she works part-time, which is 36 hours a week, to be able to earn a living.
Lady who earns GH¢38,000 per month in Canada opens up
Her salary per hour stands at $34.24, which is about GH¢275 at today's exchange rate. She said she is paid in Canadian Dollars.
Also, her monthly salary stands at $4,930, which is approximately GH¢38,000 when converted to Ghana cedis.
In a year, the lady says she earns $55,200, which will amount to a little over GH¢443,011 annually.
The lady says she currently lives in Toronto, Canada.
Watch the video below:
Reactions salary of nurse in Canada
Many reactions have followed the video. Other nurses also shared what they earn in the same country.
@Juliet said:
"Travel nursing in Alberta girl, $90/h."
@Folakemi commented:
"Please she said yoloooo. The way I’m laughing like I’m not a nursing student."
@Motemi reacted:
"I'm a caregiver in BC, you and I make almost the same amount, travel Nursing earns more."
@Sydney said:
"Why did you choose to work part-time instead of full-time? Is it more flexible?"
@The Evangelistic Temple Hub said:
"Great! I want to come over to Canada. I live in France pls tell me how."
Man graduates with first-class in UK
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man who travelled to the UK bagged a first-class degree.
The man had earlier bagged a third-class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
When he posted his certificates online, everyone wanted to know how his fortunes changed.
