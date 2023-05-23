A lady who is a nurse in Canada has opened up about how much she earns hourly, monthly and yearly

TikTok user, @aloine86 posted a video telling people how she works 36 hours a week to earn a living as a nurse

She explained to her followers that she earns GH¢275 per hour, GH¢38,000 per month and GH¢443,011 per year

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady has opened up to her followers, revealing how much she earns as a registered nurse in Canada.

In a video posted on her TikTok handle, @aloine86, she explained that she has one year of experience.

The lady who works as a nurse in Canada says she earns N1.6 million per month. Photo credit: TikTok/@aloine86.

Source: UGC

She said she works part-time, which is 36 hours a week, to be able to earn a living.

Lady who earns GH¢38,000 per month in Canada opens up

Her salary per hour stands at $34.24, which is about GH¢275 at today's exchange rate. She said she is paid in Canadian Dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, her monthly salary stands at $4,930, which is approximately GH¢38,000 when converted to Ghana cedis.

In a year, the lady says she earns $55,200, which will amount to a little over GH¢443,011 annually.

The lady says she currently lives in Toronto, Canada.

Watch the video below:

Reactions salary of nurse in Canada

Many reactions have followed the video. Other nurses also shared what they earn in the same country.

@Juliet said:

"Travel nursing in Alberta girl, $90/h."

@Folakemi commented:

"Please she said yoloooo. The way I’m laughing like I’m not a nursing student."

@Motemi reacted:

"I'm a caregiver in BC, you and I make almost the same amount, travel Nursing earns more."

@Sydney said:

"Why did you choose to work part-time instead of full-time? Is it more flexible?"

@The Evangelistic Temple Hub said:

"Great! I want to come over to Canada. I live in France pls tell me how."

Man graduates with first-class in UK

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man who travelled to the UK bagged a first-class degree.

The man had earlier bagged a third-class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

When he posted his certificates online, everyone wanted to know how his fortunes changed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng