A pregnant Nigerian woman says she's yet to experience labour despite being ten months gone

In a video, the woman was spotted running down a staircase and doing some other experiences to fasten the labour

Social media users who came across her video penned down some words of encouragement to the pregnant woman

A pregnant Nigerian woman has shared a touching video of herself carrying out some exercises at home.

While sharing the video, she revealed that she was already 42 weeks pregnant yet with no sign of labour.

Pregnant woman says no sign of labour at 42 weeks Photo credit: @maryjanechux

The video shared via her TikTok account @maryjanechux showed her running on a staircase and outside her compound.

The clip has stirred emotions from other women who also recounted their experiences as pregnant.

"42 weeks and no sign of labour", the caption on her video read.

Social media reactions

@amarachi_shocker said:

"It is not easy. Mine was also 42 weeks but to God be praise he doesn’t fail his own children."

@favy454 reacted:

"Is it heavy? I use to wonder what mine will be, I'm 11 weeks gone. May you deliver ur baby like d Hebrew women."

@ebere_uche said:

"dear, it's always like that with first-timers, mine I will go and ride trade mill, before labour came."

@nyensybae said:

"Same thing here God will do it for us Amen."

@bethelfavour08555522 reacted:

"Heavens shall protect you and you shall deliver safe and sound."

@focusedmama2 commented:

"Fine woman. 42 weeks ur face still dey shine. you must be very strong and beautiful."

@dorisanuebunwaany said:

"Hmmm all to bring a human being to this world and tomorrow one gender will lay a finger on us. Hmm. If I no curse the gender make I know why."

@chikajoy88 added:

"Go to the hospital they will induce labour then this exercise will help."

