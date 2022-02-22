Against all odds in his country, a young graduate has secured a juicy job at Bloomberg in London

The young man identified as Adeola Sanusi had finished from the University of Lagos with a first-class in finance but was turned down by companies owing to his age

The rejected first-class graduate at age 28, now oversees Europe and US operations of the aforementioned outfit at age 32

A man has advised that people shouldn't give up if Nigeria doesn't value them stating that other countries will.

The tweep with the handle @TheTaofik asserted this on Twitter as he celebrated his good friend, Adeola Sanusi, who got a big job in London at the age of 32.

He had graduated from the university at age 28

Source: Getty Images

Rejected in one country, cherished in another

@TheTaofik said his friend Adeola had graduated from the University of Lagos with a BSc in finance at the age of 28.

Adeola was however rejected for graduate roles he put in for as companies and organisations cited his age as a limiting factor.

Four years after the rejections in Nigeria, Adeola now works at Bloomberg London office as a sales analyst. His job requires that he covers Europe and US operations of the firm.

Nigerians react

@ClassicDilla said:

"I graduated at 26 with a 2.1 in Accounting, did NYSC at 27 and then followed by my Master's degree. Nigerian companies said I was too old to be employed. Saw people with lesser qualifications get chosen ahead of me for a job because they were younger. Nigeria will frustrate you."

@invincible_uche wrote:

"At 26, I graduated First Class. The first person to finish with a First for over thirty years of my department’s establishment. I wasn’t considered for a GA coz I’m not an indigene of the state. Two of my course mates were employed as GAs with Second Class. I’m still pushing."

@ThisIsDikky stated:

"Nigerian employers no get sense before na. Entry level with 3-5 years experience. Make them dey get experience for school? The worst na when dem add "not more than 24"...like how?? No be juju be that??? Nonsense and eNaira."

@wizesaint thought:

"Always be specific, if companies in Nigeria do not value you, not Nigeria. You schooled in Nigeria paying subsidized fees and the education you got is enough to get you your job Abroad. That's value if you ask me. Congratulations by the way. Keep making Nigeria proud."

Man who set up company in UK opens up on how his home rejected him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man who set up a company in UK had stated that he sought opportunities abroad because his country rejected him.

The man revealed that between 2007 and 2008, he visited many federal ministries in the country to pitch his innovative idea but the efforts all proved abortive.

Ifeanyi added that one of the directors in a federal outfit told him that he was too young to realise his dream. Everything happened before the man travelled to Europe to study.

He stated that he has come far in life to become an associate professor with his own software company in the UK. He encouraged people never to give up on their dreams.

