A video of a young man displaying his talent as an organist has left many people amazed

In the video, the young man was seen playing the organ with drumsticks at a programme

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed by how well the young man played the organ

A video of a young Ghanaian man playing the organ with drumsticks has sparked huge reactions on the internet.

The post that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @amabl0gger showed the young organist, who was apparently part of a singing band, readying himself to thrill a live audience.

Young man plays the organ with drumsticks Photo credit:@amabl0gger/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After being introduced to the crowd, the man then zoomed straight into the action as he used drumsticks to start playing the keyboard.

Eager to prove a point, the young man thrilled his audience with captivating high-life songs.

The ease with which he played the organ using the drumsticks made it apparent that he had mastered the act and is fond of doing it at events.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "Shabo has done it again," has garnered over 163,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young man for exhibiting such skills

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video heaped praises on the young man for such a nice display.

PILATO remarked:

chale brother man you do all, big ups to your self

PROPHET:DARLINGTON OSEI DICKSO stated:

pls,i want to learn from you.how can i get him pls?

Didier_Drogba added:

thank you for sharing his talent to the world ,God bless you

Kelvin Clyf wrote:

they are very good fire I thought I was good

