A talented young lady is making waves on social media as she sings to Simisola's 'Duduke' song

The visually impaired lady made a massive impact on people as she touched many hearts with her silky voice

Simisola was tagged under the video many times by tweep in hopes that she'd witness the pure talent

A young Lady of school-going age is making massive waves on social media as a video of her singing famous Nigeria songstress, Simi Sola's famous Duduke song goes viral on Twitter.

The beautiful visually impaired teenager sang melodiously to the lyrics of the song and nailed it.

'Duduke' according to Simi means the beat of a heart or drum and that the song was dedicated to women praying to be mothers.

A Physically Challenged Teenager Wows Many Online as Video of her Singing to Simi Sola's Duduke goes viral Source: @kecheglobal

The passion with which the talented teenager sang it appeared to have warmed many hearts.

The video posted by a Twitter handle, @kecheglobal was captioned;

awww please tag @SympLySimi. This is beautiful

The post at the time of this publication has gathered over 900 likes, 35 Quote tweets and over 300 retweets.

Some of the comments are listed below;

@sika_nanka commented:

E touch my soul I swear. Adey wan cry.

@gamerspark3 replied:

She sounds just like Teni

@ocharle:

@SympLySimi you've got a challenger

@freddymill_ said:

This the beautiful and heart touching

@pappyisingmusic replied:

kindly look for this gal she makes me fall for your song

@Lenient_CJ commented:

Imagine a voice without a filter. Hmm. Weldone dear

@BoamahMartinAd1 replied:

Wow the girl sing ooooo

Watch the video below;

