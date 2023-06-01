Actress Lydia Forson has flaunted a prominent baby bump and a baby in her latest video that got her fans talking

She shared some snippets of herself on set in an upcoming TV series in which she would act as a pregnant woman

Her excited fans, who were confused in the first few seconds of the video, reacted with funny replies while praising her beautiful pregnancy looks

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson shared a video of herself looking heavily pregnant as she featured in an upcoming TV series, "To Have And To Hold."

In the video, she had a baby in her arms while sitting in a car, making her followers anticipate her role played in the series.

Lydia Forson shows a huge baby bump and a child in an upcoming series Photo credit: @lydiaforson

In the video shared by the successful actress on June 1, 2023, on her verified Instagram account, she claimed she was on set for new episodes of a series, which would premiere on the DSTV channel, Akwaaba Magic.

The beautiful actress further engaged her followers, who, according to her, were curious about who the father of her newborn baby would be in the upcoming series.

Lydia captioned her video:

New season LOADING- ( literally). And we’re going to ‘try’ to answer the question on everyone’s mind “WHO IS THE FATHER?” Watch the season premiere of To Have & To Hold tonight on @akwaabamagic at 8:30 pm.

Watch the video of Lydia Forson looking pregnant below:

Lydia Forson inspires Kofi Kinaata

Lydia Forson has influenced several professions aside from acting, including her fellow celebrities. Kofi Kinaata discussed the source of inspiration for his latest hit song, "Effiakuma Love," and its history.

He claimed that the lyrics of the song were inspired by Lydia Forson's Twitter conversation about Fante's love in either 2018 or 2019. He claimed that even though he disregarded the comments at the time, a few years later, the chat inspired his recent song.

Ghanaians react to Lydia Forson's 'baby bump' video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video shared by Lydia Forson and claimed she would look great pregnant.

ivie_okujaye commented:

Oh God!!! Can imagine this already

be_ck_mina remarked:

Pregnancy didn’t humble you at all

laritananaabasmith said:

Pregnancy looks good on you❤️

mrfox5596 added:

You really look good in pregnancy sis. Love you always

Lydia Forson celebrates her mother on her birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lydia Forson shared a video of her mother receiving a surprise birthday dinner at Di Maensa, a popular Ghanaian restaurant.

For her mother, who was shocked but delighted by the tiny birthday celebration, Di Maensa employees danced and sang.

She cut a slice of cake that was given to her and looked lovely in her traditional attire and makeup.

